Trial set to begin for man accused of shooting estranged wife, killing her boyfriend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The trial for a Chesterfield County man who is charged with shooting his estranged wife and murdering her boyfriend is set to start Monday.

Joshua M. Federico is accused of critically injuring his estranged wife, Sarah Grove Federico, and murdering her boyfriend, 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell., on Aug. 24, 2018, at Sarah’s home on Second Branch Road. Federico was arrested after a three-day manhunt.

Several of Federico’s family members have also been charged in a murder-for-hire plot, accused of trying to kill people with information about his alleged crimes.

Federico’s trial is scheduled to last all week.

