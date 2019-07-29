1  of  2
Breaking News
Three people killed at California festival; gunman killed by police Neighbors alert older Colonial Heights couple that their house is on fire; no one hurt

Trial set to begin for man accused of shooting estranged wife, killing her boyfriend

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The trial for a Chesterfield County man who is charged with shooting his estranged wife and murdering her boyfriend is set to start Monday.

Joshua M. Federico is accused of critically injuring his estranged wife, Sarah Grove Federico, and murdering her boyfriend, 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell., on Aug. 24, 2018, at Sarah’s home on Second Branch Road. Federico was arrested after a three-day manhunt.

Several of Federico’s family members have also been charged in a murder-for-hire plot, accused of trying to kill people with information about his alleged crimes.

Federico’s trial is scheduled to last all week.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events