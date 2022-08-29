CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A small lawn care vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a ditch, causing a small amount of pesticide to be spilled into a creek in Chesterfield County, according to authorities.
A Chesterfield HazMat team was dispatched to control the spill and initiate a cleanup that is still underway. According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, there is no hazard to the public or the waterway.
The crash, located on Arch Road near the intersection of Redbridge Road, was first reported by Chesterfield Fire and EMS at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
The stretch of road between Castleburg Drive and Redbridge Road was closed for an extended time as a result.
While the road is no longer closed, as of 4:45 p.m., traffic is still moving slowly around the incident. Mulitple Chesterfield County Police officers are still currently at the scene.
