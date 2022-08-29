CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A small lawn care vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a ditch, causing a small amount of pesticide to be spilled into a creek in Chesterfield County, according to authorities.

A Chesterfield HazMat team was dispatched to control the spill and initiate a cleanup that is still underway. According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, there is no hazard to the public or the waterway.

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

The crash, located on Arch Road near the intersection of Redbridge Road, was first reported by Chesterfield Fire and EMS at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.

The stretch of road between Castleburg Drive and Redbridge Road was closed for an extended time as a result.

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

While the road is no longer closed, as of 4:45 p.m., traffic is still moving slowly around the incident. Mulitple Chesterfield County Police officers are still currently at the scene.

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.