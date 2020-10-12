Truck crashes on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- This morning fire crew members from Hanover, Hopewell, Richmond and Chesterfield honored Lieutenant Brad Clark. Clark was a Hanover County firefighter who was hit and killed on 295 while responding to an accident exactly two years ago.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS shared on Facebook that firefighters gathered to do some physical training together in memory of Clark. They ran, carried fire hoses and did pushups together.