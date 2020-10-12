Truck crashes on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police urge drivers to slow down while traveling wet roads.
A pickup truck crashed on Midlothian Turnpike this evening shortly before 8 p.m. The crash occurred in the 7700 block, at least one eastbound lane is closed.
