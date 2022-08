Flipped truck at 15900 block of Otterdale Rd. in Chesterfield County. Photo credit: Chesterfield County Police Department

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police and emergency services responded to a two vehicle crash in the 15900 block of Otterdale Road in Chesterfield County which occurred at 1:16 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the truck was charged with driving too fast for the conditions.

Police said there were no injuries reported.