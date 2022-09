CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers are currently on scene of a single vehicle crash on River Road in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield County Police responded to a the scene of a large truck that overturned on the 12400 block of River Road on Saturday, Sept. 3.

There were no injuries, according to police.

Police state that the driver of the truck has been charged with failure to maintain control.





Credit: Chesterfield County Police Department

