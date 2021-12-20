Two 26-year-old fugitives wanted in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in finding two fugitives in the Chesterfield and Colonial Heights area.

Tyvon Graise and Savannah Stewart (Proto credit to the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Tyvon Malik Graise is wanted for robbery and assault. Graise is 26-years-old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Savannah Stewart is wanted for felony drug charges. Stewart is also 26-years-old, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information on the location of Graise or Stewart, Chesterfield County Police said to call Crime Solvers 804-748-0660.