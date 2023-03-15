CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A row of apartments in the Bellwood area of Chesterfield County was damaged by a fire Wednesday.

According to a tweet posted by Chesterfield Fire and EMS at 3:02 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, crews were at the scene of a structure fire on the 2700 block of Creekview Drive.

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

Photo: Brad Vasser, 8News

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, heavy fire in one unit spread to the two adjacent units. The fire is believed to have started on the exterior of the structure and spread inside and to the attic area.

One person was inside the affected units at the time of the fire, but was able to get out and was not injured. One firefighter reported minor burn injuries.

The fire caused severe damage to three of the six units on the block. Eight people who lived in the affected units are being assisted by the Red Cross.