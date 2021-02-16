Two-car crash causes water main break at intersection of Alfaree and Thurston

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police are investigating a two-car crash at the intersection Alfaree Road and Thurston Road.

The crash occurred at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say all injuries resulting from the crash were non-life threatening.

The crash caused a water main break closing both roads for the time being. The roads are not expected to be closed for significant periods of time.

On the scene water can be seen gushing around one of the damaged vehicles.