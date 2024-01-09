CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two North Chesterfield animal breeders have been permanently banned from obtaining Animal Welfare Act licenses and are facing $300,000 in civil penalties after about 200 dogs and cats were surrendered from their care.

This ruling replaces a temporary restraining order filed by the Department of Justice in a complaint against the breeders, which temporarily suspended their Animal Welfare Act licenses.

Elena Mikirticheva and Andrey Mikirtichev reportedly operated the breeding facility at 3001 Bensley Road in Chesterfield, which amassed over 50 citations for failing to meet the Animal Welfare Act’s minimum requirements.

The Department of Justice said citations included failing to provide adequate shelter, medical and other care, as well as access to U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service inspectors, putting the health of their animals in “serious danger.”

Cat so thin that an inspector was able to encircle the cat’s spine and have their fingers touch underneath (Photo: Court documents)

Orange male cat with an eye issue (Photo: Court documents)

Adult male French bulldog named Senya with a large four-week-old wound on his neck (Photo: Court documents)

8-year-old female French bulldog named Tina with multiple worn and fractured teeth (Photo: Court documents)

8-year-old female white cat with severely swollen and reddened gums (Photo: Court documents)

Female tabby cat that was ill and needed treatment for an abdominal hernia, housed in an enclosure of more than 12 adult cats (Photo: Court documents)

French bulldogs being housed in outdoor enclosures without approval of the attending veterinarian (Photo: Court documents)

Cats and dogs at the facility were reportedly observed in poor health during inspections, with cats in conditions such as extreme dehydration, extreme thinness, with swollen and reddened gums, a malformed limb, scratch wounds and eye issues, according to court documents.

Around 45 dogs and cats were surrendered to USDA, which placed the animals in Virginia shelters and rescue organizations for adoption.

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office then seized the remaining animals, totaling more than 150, and placed them with the Humane Society of the United States.