CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Bellwood and Falling Creek elementary students are returning to the classroom Monday morning. The two schools are a part of Chesterfield County’s year-round school schedule.

The students still attend the normal 180 days of instruction, but their breaks are scattered throughout the year — totaling seven weeks a year.

In January, Chesterfield school officials wanted to end the calendar experiment after several years of participation.

The schedule was intended to give students at the elementary schools more academic opportunities and to help prevent “summer learning loss”. While reading scores did show slight improvement, the math scores remained unchanged.

In February, school officials decided to keep the year-round schedule for one more year. They delayed the vote to gather more data to determine if this calendar benefits students.

The school board is expected to decide whether to continue the policy after the 2023-2024 school year ends.