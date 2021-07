CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students from two of Chesterfield County’s elementary schools are heading back to school on Monday.

Falling Creek Elementary School and Bellwood Elementary School students will both go to school year-round for 2021-22. Students will still get breaks through the school year, they will just be shorter and more frequent.

Other Chesterfield County Public Schools students will start school on Aug. 23 now that state law allows schools to start before Labor Day.