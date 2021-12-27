Two Chesterfield fugitives wanted; Indecent liberties with a child, distribution of drugs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in locating two wanted fugitives.
Wilmer Ivan Licona Cruz is wanted for indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery. Licona Cruz is 32-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes.
Guyan Neil Griffiths is wanted for distribution of drugs and manufacture, sale and possession of a controlled substance. Griffiths is 43-years-old, around 6-feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Det. Baldwin with Crime Solvers asks if you have any information on Griffiths or Licona Cruz to call their hotline at 804-748-0660.