Two Chesterfield fugitives wanted; Indecent liberties with a child, distribution of drugs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in locating two wanted fugitives.

Wilmer Ivan Licona Cruz is wanted for indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery. Licona Cruz is 32-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Guyan Neil Griffiths is wanted for distribution of drugs and manufacture, sale and possession of a controlled substance. Griffiths is 43-years-old, around 6-feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Guyan Neil Griffiths (Photo Credit Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Ivan Licona Cruz(Photo Credit Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Det. Baldwin with Crime Solvers asks if you have any information on Griffiths or Licona Cruz to call their hotline at 804-748-0660.