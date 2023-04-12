CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The two victims in a deadly car crash and fire that occurred in the Tarrington area of Chesterfield County have been confirmed to be teenage students, according to police.

A Chesterfield County Police Department spokesperson said the two teens attended James River High School. However, their identities are being withheld pending positive identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police said the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, when a BMW traveling north on Old Gun Road West entered a curve at high speed and the driver lost control. The vehicle traveled several hundred feet before hitting a retaining wall, overturning and catching fire.

According to police, the vehicle’s two teenaged occupants — the driver and a passenger — were trapped in the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.