Two Chesterfield larceny fugitives wanted

Chesterfield County

James Clinton Mitchell, Franchenet Sheree Eldridge

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crime Solvers is asking for the publics help in locating two fugitives wanted for larceny.

41-year-old James Clinton Mitchell is wanted for grand larceny, breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Mitchell is described as being 6-foot-1-inch tall, and 220 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

37-year-old Franchenet Sheree Eldridge is wanted for larceny. Eldridge is described as 5-foot-4-inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Mitchell or Eldridge, Crime Solvers said to call 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.

