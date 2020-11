Mobile home fire displaces two people in Chesterfield on November 16, 2020. (Photo: Chief Photojournalist Paul Nevadomski)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were displaced after a furnace fire broke out at their mobile home.

Chesterfield Fire officials responded to the home at 12800 Captain Drive just before 12:20 p.m. According to fire officials, it was a furnace fire, electrical in nature.

There was no major damage to the home and no visible exterior damage.

Chesterfield Fire crews respond to mobile home fire on November 16, 2020. (Photo: Chief Photojournalist Paul Nevadomski)

