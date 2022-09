CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire in Chesterfield displaced two adults and put one person in the hospital on Saturday morning.

Chesterfield first responders reported to Kennesaw Road at 7:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 for a structure fire.

According to Chesterfield first responders, two adults were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. One person was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

The fire is currently under investigation by Chesterfield Fire.