CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the Stony Point Shopping Center.

According to police, the crash — which took place at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Huguenot Road — occurred in the afternoon on July 17.

The two vehicles involved in a Chesterfield County crash at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Forest Hill Avenue. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

The two vehicles involved in a Chesterfield County crash at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Forest Hill Avenue. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

The two vehicles involved in a Chesterfield County crash at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Forest Hill Avenue. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Officers on scene reported that the driver of the white SUV involved in the crash ran a red light.

No one was injured. Chesterfield County police continue to investigate the incident.