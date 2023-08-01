CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire has requested the public’s help to find information on two fires that were both allegedly started by arson.

Authorities said the Chesterfield Fire and EMS and Chesterfield County Police responded at 9:12 a.m. Saturday, July 29 to the 6200 block of Courage Trail in South Chesterfield for the report of a structure fire. At the scene, they found several fires within a home that was actively under construction, which had caused significant damage.

Fire in home under construction (Photo: Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office)

The home, which was being constructed near Iron Bridge Road and Centralia Road, was determined to have caught fire between 10 p.m. Friday, July 28 and 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, according to authorities.

Later that day, at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, July 29, Henrico County Division of Fire received a 911 call about a different fire on an abandoned dock on the James River. After putting out the flames, they contacted the Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate.

Fire on abandoned dock on James River (Photo: Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office)

Authorities said a large pile of trash was set on fire on top of an abandoned shipping port dock — only accessible by boat — on the James River near Interstate 895 and Drewry’s Bluff. The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for any boaters that were in the area between 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.