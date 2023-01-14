CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been forced out of their home after a house fire in southern Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield County Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 3300 block of Light Street at around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a fire. The fire was under control by 10:27 a.m.

Photo: Howard Williams, 8News

Photo: Howard Williams, 8News

Photo: Howard Williams, 8News

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but the home is considered a total loss and two adults have been forced out.

The department warns residents to keep working smoke detectors and use heating devices with caution.