CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike.

According to Chesterfield Police, a truck was headed East on Midlothian Turnpike near Frameway Road Sunday, when it ran off the left side of the road.

The driver overcorrected and the truck flipped several times before coming to a stop in the roadway. When police and EMS arrived, the driver and a passenger were trapped in the truck.

After being removed from the truck, the two occupants were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.