CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate after a motorcycle crash in Midlothian resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.
Around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, officers were called to the corner of Mall Drive and Cranbeck Road for a reported crash with injuries.
According to police, a person driving a motorcycle was headed west on Robious Road when they ran a red light and hit an SUV that was crossing the intersection from Cranbeck Road towards Mall Drive.
Both the motorcyclist and the driver of the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police have not confirmed the severity of the injuries at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.