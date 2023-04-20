CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate after a motorcycle crash in Midlothian resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, officers were called to the corner of Mall Drive and Cranbeck Road for a reported crash with injuries.

According to police, a person driving a motorcycle was headed west on Robious Road when they ran a red light and hit an SUV that was crossing the intersection from Cranbeck Road towards Mall Drive.

Both the motorcyclist and the driver of the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police have not confirmed the severity of the injuries at this time.

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.