CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Route 1 that left two men hurt Saturday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the 17200 block of Route 1, near Harrowgate Road, around 7:45 p.m. Police found the two men with stab wounds at the scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the two men know each other, and they are not searching for any suspects.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

