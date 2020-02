Chesterfield Police are on the scene of a death investigation on Providence Creek Road. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is arrested for DUI following a wrong-way Chesterfield crash that injured two people.

The crash occurred on Hull Street Road and Fordham Road, Saturday morning just before 1:30 a.m.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The uninjured driver is in jail, facing charges for DUI.