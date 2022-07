CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is following reports of a shooting at the Cultural Center of India on Ironbridge Parkway in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield County Police, the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are on the scene.

Many police vehicles from multiple agencies are outside the entrance to the center.

We are waiting on confirmation from police about what happened.

This is a breaking news situation, stay with 8News for updates.