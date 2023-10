CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two lanes of Chippenham Parkway are closed in Chesterfield County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near the ramp to Route 1. The northbound center and right lane are both currently closed.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.