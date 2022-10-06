Anyone with information about the two men or the vehicle pictured is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield family is out thousands of dollars after they say two men stole items from their property.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, surveillance video from Sept. 20, shows two unidentified men walking into a shed. The two men are both wearing hats and are seen clearing the area. They then lift up a metal bender and carry it out the door.

Lt. Russell M. Granderson works for the Criminal Investigations Division and the Crimes Against Property Unit for the Chesterfield County Police Department. He told 8News the theft happened at a home on Walmsley Boulevard.

“We’re working to find out who these individuals are so that we can then make an arrest,” Granderson said.

Another surveillance video shows a silver or gray mini van with the back up. The van comes to an intersection and stops at the stop sign before leaving the area.

Chesterfield Police said the suspects also got away with a lawnmower. The items are worth $3,043 total.

“These things are very, very tragic to homeowners,” Granderson said.

According to Granderson, 39 incidents of a similar nature have taken place in the county so far this year. It’s a reminder to residents to be prepared.

“Just be careful with your property. Make sure you lock everything, particularly your car doors. If you have sheds where you keep equipment and those personal items are outside, just make sure you’re locking your property,” Granderson said.

Anyone with information about the two men or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.