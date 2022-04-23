CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two motorcyclists have been hospitalized after two separate crashes in the same area of 288 South just minutes apart.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a Ford Escape from the back at 11:11 a.m. Saturday just before the on-ramp to Chester Road.

Just a few minutes later, at 11:18 a.m., a 2008 Victory Vision was coming from the Chester Road off-ramp at high speeds when it lost control and overturned in the median.

Both motorcyclists, identified as 64-year-old James Dean Pearce and and 53-year-old Zack Hopkins, suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Ford Escape was not injured.

Both incidents are still under investigation.