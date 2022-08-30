CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Raising Cane’s has announced there will be two new locations opening in Chesterfield County very soon.

The first location will be opening in late fall across The Old Dominion at 12721 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Chester. Shortly after, the second location will open at 1321 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield Towne Center, Midlothian.

However, these will not be the first locations in the Richmond Metro area, as a location near Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus, at 805 West Grace St., has been open for quite some time.

In preparation for the two grand openings, the company will be hiring more than 260 local positions, ranging in level from crew to management.

“Having grown up in the Richmond area, and with my extended family all still here, I am beyond excited to be a part of this growth for Cane’s,” said Lisa Monge, the company’s area leader. “We can’t wait to meet all our awesome new Crew in the area, and we are counting down the days until we can open our doors in Chester and Midlothian and start serving all the Richmond-area Caniacs!”