CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond-based restaurant group is opening two new restaurants in the North Chesterfield area.

Head chef Mike Lindsey and his wife Kimberly Love-Lindsey are opening two new restaurants at Chesterfield Town Center in early 2024. The restaurants will be occupying storefronts Casa del Barco and Island Shrimp Co., which will be converted into the new restaurants Kali Love and ML Steak.

Kevin Healy, owner of Casa del Barco and Island Shrimp Co., said the restaurants were opened at a strange time and never found their footing — despite winning multiple design awards over the years for rooftop bar and shipping container construction features.

“[The restaurants] are gorgeous though, and I’m excited to see what Mike and Kim do with them,” Healy said.

Mike and Kimberly have opened over 10 restaurants since 2020 — including Lillie Pearl, Buttermilk and Honey, Jubilee and ML Steak Modern Chophouse.

Mike and his team expect to have the locations open and running in a couple of months for shoppers and residents to enjoy.