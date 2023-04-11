CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA – Two people are dead after they became trapped in a car that flipped and caught fire in the Tarrington area of Chesterfield County on Tuesday evening.

Around 5:47 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, a car was driving northbound on the 3200 block of Old Gun Road West in Chesterfield when it ran off the road, hit a driveway, flipped and then caught fire.

Both people in the car — the driver and a passenger — were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld until the family can be notified.

Old Gun Rd West between Springcreek Drive and Iron Forge Drive is closed while police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.