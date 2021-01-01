Two people displaced after fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two adults have been displaced from their Chesterfield County home temporarily after a Friday evening fire, according to authorities.

Calls first came in to report the fire around 4:49 p.m.

First responders tell 8News that they were able to get to the scene on Anwell Dr. quickly, so the most severe damage was limited to the living room area. However, fire officials say the rest of the home suffered smoke damage.

Chesterfield firefighters work to get a fire in the living room of a home on Anwell Dr. under control. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

Chesterfield Fire officials say there were no pets in the home and everyone managed to get out immediately.

Authorities tell 8News that the calls to report the fire are under investigation, however they are not considered to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.