RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Chesterfield County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on County Line Road near Midlothian Turnpike on Sunday morning.

Officials are calling the incident a room and contents fire. Two adults were displaced and are currently staying with family. One of the adults was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

