Two people displaced after house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS responded to a house fire on Glenmeadow Court around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The home was empty at the time. A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the attic.

According to the fire department, there was heavy fire and smoke when they arrived. Firefighters forced their way into the home and the fire was out in about 15 minutes. Crews are not certain of where the fire originated.

Two people have been displaced as a result of the fire. Family members are helping them with their needs.

No one was hurt.