CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in a neighborhood between Chester and Hopewell has resulted in two occupants being forced out.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, firefighters with Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services were called to the 1500 block of Cobb Avenue for a reported structure fire.

According to authorities, units brought the fire under control shortly before 8 p.m. The fire is believed to have started on the rear side of the house.

Two people were reportedly forced from their home as a result of the fire.

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.