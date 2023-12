CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home Friday night.

According to Lieutenant Ballentine with Chesterfield Police, officers responded to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road near Coalbrook Drive after 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

Police said no foul play was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8news for updates.