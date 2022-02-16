Two people, pets displaced by Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All the occupants of a Chesterfield County home are safe after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. Chesterfield Fire and EMS said an electric line connected to the home also caught fire and fire to the ground beside the house.

Fire crews found the fire at the back of the house. According to the fire department, about 30% of the house is badly damaged but it should be salvageable.

When firefighters first arrived at the scene, the two people home at the time of the fire were already out safely. Firefighters did have to save two cats from inside the house. A dog was also displaced.

Foul play is not suspected and an investigation into the cause is underway.