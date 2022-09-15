CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield School Division will be required to hire bus monitors after two Head Start students were dropped off at the wrong stop in 2020 and 2022.

One pre-K student was dropped off at the wrong bus stop in 2020. One year later, another pre-K student was left off at the correct bus stop, but without a parent or guardian present. In 2022, a second pre-K student was let off the bus at the wrong stop in August. All three students were members of Chesterfield Head Start, a program designed to help low-income families prepare their children for future success in school.

Now, the regional Head Start office is requiring the county to install safety restraints and station bus monitors in all buses used for Head Start students. Chesterfield has requested $220,00 in funding from the Head Start program to hire the new bus monitors for this year and to help pay for 200 safety seats for the students.

