CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects are now facing second-degree murder charges after a Chesterfield man was shot and killed in his own driveway last year.

New details reveal police pulled the suspects over the night of the shooting, which occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2022, in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane.

The surveillance video clearly shows one of the suspects in the car. He and the victim can be heard talking loudly at each other before the shooting on North Carriage Lane in a Midlothian neighborhood, behind Midlothian Middle School.

In the video, a suspect can be heard saying, “Bro, stop!” over and over again, while the victim, Robert C. Ashburn, shot moments later, can be heard asking, “What are you doing, bro?”

In a closer look at the video, someone can be seen rummaging through a car just seconds before gunshots are fired.

This week, Chesterfield Police arrested Asuntae Barksdale, charging him with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Barksdale was pulled over the night of the shooting, and detectives saw two other people in the car with him on video.

Avontae Smith was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using the firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police did figure out who the third person in the vehicle was, but did not charge them.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.