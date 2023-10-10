CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly arranging to engage in sex acts with a child, which was the result of online chatting operations conducted by detectives with the Chesterfield County Police Special Victims Unit.

During two separate chatting operations last week, Chesterfield Police said Special Victims and Vice and Narcotics detectives intercepted suspects who believed they had arranged to engage in sex acts with an adult and their 13-year-old child.

Once these suspects arrived at a prearranged meeting location, they were met by police and arrested.

On Monday, Oct. 2, 66-year-old Richard Maidenbaum, of the 4300 block of Fitzhugh Avenue in Richmond was arrested for attempted sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age and using a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, 44-year-old Roy Rankin, of the 6100 Block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway in Palmyra, was arrested for attempted sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age and using a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children