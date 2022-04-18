CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking the public’s help with identifying two suspects who stole over a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Southpark Boulevard Walmart.

On March 19, at 5:21 p.m., a male and female suspect entered the Colonial Heights Walmart at 671 Southpark Boulevard and concealed several items, according to police. The items included computers and electronics valued to be over $1,300.

As the suspects were exiting the store, the Loss Prevention Officer attempted to stop them — but was ultimately pepper sprayed by the female suspect.

Both suspects left the scene in a silver Chevrolet Camaro with temporary tags.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.