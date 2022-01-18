Two people rob Midlothian Turnpike Walmart, injure employee

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for two suspects connected to a robbery a Walmart on Midlothian Turnpike.

On January 17, around 9:30 p.m., the two suspects were involved in the robbery on 900 Walmart Way. Police said they attempted to leave the Walmart without paying for items.

One of the suspects got into an altercation with an associate, showed a bladed object and exited the store.

The second suspect exited the store with the unpaid items. Walmart employees followed the suspects into the parking lot and a second altercation took place before the suspects left the area.



Photo provided by Chesterfield Police Department

A Walmart employee was injured during the incident and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set male wearing a black jacket, jeans, a black beanie and a mask. The second suspect is described as a female wearing a “BWA” sweatshirt, camouflage pants and a black mask. Both suspects left in an older model green Honda Odyssey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.