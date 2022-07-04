CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a juvenile male at a birthday party in Chesterfield County on Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 2, police were called to the scene of a reported shooting at the Cultural Center of India, located in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Parkway, where a birthday party was being held. Before police arrived, a Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy was on the scene to investigate the incident.

While the deputy was at the scene, he confronted a person at the party who had a gun. The deputy shot the person, who was then taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. So far, officers have found that this person had no connection to the deadly shooting at the party.

Once authorities arrived at the Cultural Center, they found the victim, identified as a juvenile male, inside a bathroom at the party. Police said the victim appeared to have been the intended target of the shooting, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene where the shooting took place on Saturday, July 2. Credit: 8News

According to a release from Chesterfield Police, officers identified two suspects in the fatal shooting, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, and obtained juvenile petitions for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for both of the teenagers. The suspects are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home after their arrest on Sunday, July 3.

A nearby neighbor who just moved across the street from where the incident occurred was shocked that this happened so close to his home.

“To know that you are in a new area, you are just now moving in, and now you got an actual crime that took place literally across the street from you is a little disheartening,” Shawan Hopson said.

Chesterfield police believe that the victim — whose identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified — and the two suspects knew each other. Authorities are looking for more witnesses and videos of the shooting as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.