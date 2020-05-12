Two-vehicle crash in Midlothian ignites fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire ignited Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County.
According to a Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson, two vehicles were involved in a crash near the Wawa on N. Bailey Bridge Road and Hull Street Road in Midlothian. The crash led one vehicle to catch fire.
Only minor injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson. It is unclear whether any charges will be filed.
