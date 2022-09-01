CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Public Library is now offering portable musical string instruments that the public can check out.

Ten Kala brand four-string soprano mahogany ukuleles are available at various branches for free to check out, just as anyone with a system library card, would check out a book.

According to the item description, each ukulele bag must be returned to the circulation desk and cannot be returned to book drop.

A quick search of Chesterfield Public Library’s catalog on the ukulele showed dozens of books and other materials including how to teach oneself how to play favorites and pop songs on the portable string instrument.

The instruments are described as having a mahogany body and neck,12 brass frets with fret position marks at 5th, 7th, and 10th frets on their necks and top of fingerboards. The ukuleles are strung with premium Aquila Nylgut strings.

Each ukulele gig bag is lightweight and padded with a plush interior, an adjustable strap and an accessory pocket. A tuner is included as well.