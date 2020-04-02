Breaking News
Unattended cooking sparks Chesterfield fire; five displaced

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield fire crews are investigating a kitchen fire that displaced four adults and a child this afternoon.

Crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to Chiswick Road. They found fire in the kitchen that spread to the back of the home.

Four adults and a child weren’t hurt. A dog was able to get out safely as well. The Virginia Red Cross is helping three of the five.

Fire crews determined that unattended cooking started the fire. It was ruled accidental.

