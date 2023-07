CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old boy drowned this evening in Falling Creek, a tributary of the James River. Chesterfield Police said his body was recovered by rescue crews.

Chesterfield Fire Department, Chesterfield County Police Department and other emergency service units responded to the scene, which is near the Falling Creek Apartments.

Photos from the scene of the water rescue near Falling Creek Apartments. (Photos: Nicole Dantzler)

No other details are available at this time.

