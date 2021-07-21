Unity Christ Church of Bon Air to open new private preschool

There is a new private preschool coming to Chesterfield County, set to be operated out of Unity Christ Church of Bon Air. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is a new private preschool coming to Chesterfield County, set to be operated out of Unity Christ Church of Bon Air.

During a meeting Tuesday, the Chesterfield County Planning Commission approved unanimously a Conditional Use request to allow for a private school in conjunction with the existing church, located at 923 Buford Road.

According to county documents, enrollment will be limited to no more than 30 children, ages 3 to 6, with up to five employees. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The school will follow the Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) calendar. Outdoor recreation will be located within the existing meditation garden, which sits at the rear of the property.

Church staff told 8News that new furniture for the preschool was delivered Monday. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Church staff told 8News that the employees for the school are trained in the Montessori method of education, which was developed to emphasize independence and views children as naturally eager for knowledge and capable of initiating learning. Church staff also said that employees for the school are trained in special education.

The space was recently renovated to turn two rooms into one larger room for students, with new furniture delivered on Monday.

Church staff said that preschool students will begin their education at the school later this summer. Enrollment is currently underway.