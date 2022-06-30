CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting tomorrow, July 1, students across the United States will no longer be able to get free lunches in school.

The waiver was established in 2020 to ensure every kid was getting fed at school regardless of economic status. Now, with the waiver expiring on June 30 and summer school beginning this week, some families are left with the financial struggle of feeding their kids.

The Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center began its Kid Summer Food Program on Monday, June 27, ensuring no one goes hungry. The food bank is set up at distribution sites from June 27 to July 21 for kids ages 18 and under to receive a bag of breakfast and lunch meals with enough food to feed families for up to five days.

“We are going to be on the front lines doing everything we can to make sure kids in our area, families in our area, do not have to go hungry. Our mission is to fight hunger and empower lives, and that is our goal,” said assistant executive director of Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center, Nick Jenkins.

The Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center is always accepting donations and looking for volunteers to help feed the community. You can find out more information here.

