Unregistered people showed up at Chesterfield appointment-only vaccine clinic; here’s how you can pre-register for one

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield residents in Phase 1a or 1b now have the chance to pre-register for the COVID-19 shot, but frustrations on the vaccine rollout are still causing some confusion for some.

In a post on Facebook overnight, the county’s official government page said that ‘unregistered individuals were showing up to a closed, appointment-only vaccination clinic.’

Due to a limited supply, those wanting to get vaccinated need to make an appointment.

The post goes on to say vaccination appointments are ‘for one individual only’ and those with appointments are asked to not share appointment details with other people.

The Chesterfield Health District has launched an online inquiry tool to gather contact information from those wanting to get the shot. When a new clinic is open, you can make an appointment.

The online tool does not reserve a vaccine or create an appointment. Officials warn with a limited supply, it could take weeks or months after completion until you are contacted.

Chesterfield residents can still pre-register using the VDH Chesterfield Health District hotline (804-318-8207), but officials warn the system has been overwhelmed and they expect it to be for some time.

Those wanting help in completing the inquiry form can visit one of eight Chesterfield County Public Libraries for help. You’re asked to register one time.