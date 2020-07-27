UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed in Friday night crash

Authorities say the pedestrian was crossing the road near Galena Avenue, when he was struck by an SUV. The driver remained on scene, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead. (photos taken by 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in Friday night’s crash on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The pedestrian, has been identified as Gary L. Gammon Jr., 57, of no permanent address.

The department said the crash occurred at about 8:38 p.m. on July 24, in the 9600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. They said Gammon was crossing the road near Galena Avenue, when he was struck by an SUV. The driver remained on scene, and Gammon was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

